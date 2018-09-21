WINNIPEG — Matt Nichols had a bounce-back performance as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers halted a four-game losing streak with a 31-14 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

Nichols, who was pulled at halftime in Winnipeg's previous game after throwing three picks, completed 18-of-25 pass attempts for 256 yards and threw a touchdown toss to running back Andrew Harris.

Montreal quarterback Johnny Manziel, making his third CFL start, was sacked five times. The former Heisman Trophy winner went 18 for 25 for 212 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

The victory in front of 24,349 fans at Investors Group Field upped Winnipeg's record to 6-7, while the Alouettes moved into double digits for losses at 3-10.

Harris caught his 10-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter, but left the game late in the second quarter with an injury and didn't return. He finished with seven carries for 44 yards, giving him 1,028 yards for the season. It's his fourth season surpassing the 1,000-yard milestone.

His replacement, Kienan LaFrance, ran in a seven-yard TD and backup quarterback Chris Streveler pushed in one yard for a major.

Justin Medlock booted three field goals, one from 50 yards and a pair from 43 yards. He also made his three converts.

Montreal backup quarterback Antonio Pipkin ran in a two-yard TD. Kicker Boris Bede connected on field goals from 47 and 31 yards out and was good on his convert.

Manziel was sacked four times in the first half as the Bombers mounted a 20-6 lead just before the break.

Winnipeg appeared to score a touchdown with a minute and a half left in the first half, but it was wiped out by a penalty.

Manziel was sacked in the end zone, fumbled the ball and it was pounced on by defensive line Craig Roh, but defensive back Brandon Alexander was called for illegal contact on a receiver.

The first quarter's scoring came from Medlock's 50-yarder, Harris's TD at 8:28 that made it 10-0 and Bede's 47-yarder to put Montreal on the board.

Medlock nailed a 43-yarder and Bede put through a 31-yard field goal for a 13-6 Winnipeg lead at 9:13 of the second.

After Roh's TD didn't count, the Bombers made their next opportunity really count.

Receiver Darvin Adams hauled in a 49-yard pass and Lafrance finished the drive with a seven-yard carry into the end zone at 13:58 to up the lead 20-6 at the break.

Roh finished with three sacks and seven defensive tackles.

Montreal conceded a single after a long punt by Medlock early in the third and the Alouettes scored their first TD with Pipkin's run at 13:49.

Winnipeg also lost linebacker Adam Bighill and receiver Nic Demski to injuries in the third quarter.

The score moved to 21-14 at 3:15 of the fourth after Winnipeg conceded a safety following a Bede punt.

After a Medlock 43-yard field goal at 11:53, Winnipeg defensive back Marcus Sayles intercepted Manziel with 1:44 to go. Receiver Kenbrell Thompkins then hung on for a 42-yard pass from Nichols, which led to Streveler's TD with 31 seconds to go.