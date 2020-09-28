Foles to start for Bears against Colts

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Monday Nick Foles will start at quarterback Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nagy made the announcement one day after Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky and led the Bears to a big fourth quarter comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Foles was 16-29 for 188 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the 30-26 win.

Trubisky has gone 51-86 for 560 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions this year.

