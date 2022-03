Robertson, Steeves both score twice as Marlies defeat Canucks

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Nick Robertson and Alex Steeves both scored twice as the Toronto Marlies defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 5-3 in AHL action Tuesday night.

Curtis Douglas had the other goal for Toronto (31-23-3-1).

Sheldon Dries had two goals for Canucks (30-21-4-1) while John Stevens scored the other.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2022.