Marlies score five unanswered goals in victory over Rocket

LAVAL, Que. — Joey Anderson and Nick Robertson had a goal and an assist apiece to help the Toronto Marlies to a 5-1 victory over the Laval Rocket on Friday night.

Joel Teasdale opened the scoring for the hometown Rocket before the Marlies responded with five unanswered goals.

Richard Clune, Philippe Myers and Pontus Holmberg, with an empty-netter, had the other Toronto goals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.