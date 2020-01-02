Usher gets release from Esks, to join Raiders

The Edmonton Eskimos released defensive lineman Nick Usher to pursue an NFL opportunity on Thursday.

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, Usher will be signing with the Oakland Raiders.

Usher has six sacks, two forced fumbles and 36 tackles in 18 games with the Eskimos last season, his second with the team.

The 24-year-old had one sack, one forced fumble and 10 tackles in eight games as a CFL rookie in 2018.