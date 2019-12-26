BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Nicole Gosling scored the winner as Canada opened the under-18 women's world championship with a 3-2 overtime victory against Russia on Thursday.

Gosling's goal 3:12 into the extra period salvaged the win for the Canadians after Russia scored twice in the third to erase a two-goal deficit and force overtime.

Ann-Frederik Naud opened the scoring with a minute to go in the first, and Maya Labad made it 2-0 Canada early in the second.

Kristi Shashkina scored back-to-back goals just over three minutes apart for Russia, with her first coming at the 10:35 mark to end Eve Gascon's shutout bid. Veronika Korzhakova assisted on both.

Gascon finished with 17 saves for Canada as Anna Alpatova stopped 33-of-35 shots for Russia.

Canada's next round-robin game is Friday against Finland. Elimination games at the eight-nation tournament begin Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2019.