All Elite Wrestling's Fyter Fest kicks off on TSN2 with three big title matches in the first of two nights of jam-packed cards.

You can catch Night 1 of AEW Fyter Fest LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

--

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: The Elite ("Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega) (c) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent?): Many teams have tried, but nobody has been able to dethrone Page and Omega since the pair won the titles in January. Best Friends get their first shot at tag team gold and nobody can deny that Chuckie T. and Trent? have earned it. After defeating Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) at Double or Nothing to become No. 1 contenders, Best Friends were baited into putting their title shot on the line against Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) on the June 10th edition of Dynamite. Trent? and Taylor prevailed in a hard-fought battle against the Inner Circle team with a little bit of help from stablemate Orange Cassidy. Will the champions retain yet again or will we see new tag-team champions?

--

AEW Women's World Championship match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. "The Bad Girl" Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian): While Shida has been undefeated in singles action since she defeated "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose for the women's crown at Double or Nothing, one person owns a pinfall victory over her - Ford. During Dynamite on June 10, the team of Rose and Ford got the better of Shida and Kris Statlander when Ford pinned the champ. The Bad Girl has already defeated a former champion in Riho and will now look to take the title away from Shida. We're used to seeing Ford run interference for Sabian on the outside of the ring, but it will be a reversal of roles at Fyter Fest when "Superbad" could prove to be a thorn in Shida's side at ringside. Can Shida overcome both of Ford and Sabian or will Ford and her fiancé have brand new gold to celebrate?

--

AEW TNT Championship match: "The American Nightmare" Cody (w/ Arn Anderson) (c) vs. Jake Hager: Since winning the TNT Championship at Double or Nothing against "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer, Cody has successfully defended his title against Ricky Starks, Marq Quen and Jungle Boy, but Fyter Fest will present Cody with the biggest threat to his crown yet in the form of Hager. The monstrous muscle of the Inner Circle, Hager is undefeated in singles competition and holds a win over Cody's older brother, Dustin Rhodes. Hager and Rhodes have met once before in an AEW ring back in March when the Inner Circle team of Hager, Santana and Ortiz defeated The Elite's Cody, Adam Page and Nick Jackson in a six-man tag. If last week's press conference wasn't enough to convince you, there is no love lost between these two men. Can Cody make it 4-0 in title defences or will Hager bring some gold back to the Inner Circle?

--

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/ Marko Stunt) vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Wardlow: These four men know each other well and they know each other well enough to know that they don't care much for one another. While the enmity travels both ways, the victories have only gone in one direction. MJF and Wardlow always seem to have Jurassic Express's number. On last Wednesday's Dynamite, Luchasaurus and Wardlow had a battle of the big men in a lumberjack match and the action didn't disappoint with Wardlow picking up the win. Back in March, MJF teamed up with The Butcher and The Blade to beat Jurassic Express in a six-man tag. In singles action, Friedman holds a pair of wins over Jungle Boy - including in a terrific match at Double or Nothing in May - and a victory over Stunt. Will MJF and "Mr. Mayhem" continue their dominance or can Jack Perry and Luchasaurus finally find a W?

--

Proud and Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) vs. Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) (w/ Matt Hardy): If Private Party need advice as to how to take the next step in the tag team division, there are few better minds out there than tag team legend and 14-time tag team champion Matt Hardy. The presence of Hardy could make the difference as Quen and Kassidy take on the more established Santana and Ortiz of the Inner Circle. These two teams are no strangers to one another. Last fall, Private Party scored an upset victory over Santana and Ortiz on an edition of Dynamite, but in a six-man match in January, Private Party and Darby Allin fell to the Inner Circle team of Santana, Ortiz and "Le Champion" Chris Jericho. If Proud and Powerful want to return to the AEW Tag Team Rankings, a win over the fifth-ranked Quen and Kassidy is a must.