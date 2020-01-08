Goldobin scores two third-period goals to lift Comets over Senators

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Nikolay Goldobin scored a pair of goals exactly two minutes apart in the third period as the Utica Comets rallied for a 3-2 win over the Belleville Senators on Wednesday in the American Hockey League.

Goldobin's first of the game tied it 8:21 into the final period and his second pulled Utica (21-12-4) ahead at 10:21.

Justin Bailey also scored for the Comets, which trailed 2-0 shortly after the midway point of the second period.

Josh Norris and Alex Formenton supplied the offence for the Senators (20-13-3).

Utica goaltender Zane McIntyre stopped 25 shots. Belleville's Filip Gustavsson made 24 saves.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.