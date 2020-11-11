Top women's basketball recruit Azzi Fudd announced Wednesday that she is committing to UConn, one of the most decorated programs in NCAA history.

Fudd made the announcement on the first day of the signing period, which also happens to be her 18th birthday.

"I know I want to be somewhere that I’m going to be proud where I am the next four years and also look back and be happy with the decision and know I made the best decision for myself,” Fudd said.

The guard from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.,, has not played competitively in well over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an ACL injury.

She was named the 2018-19 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year for averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

According to ESPN, she is the fourth No. 1 ranked played to commit to UConn in the past five years.