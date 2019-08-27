No. 4 Thiem upset in first round at US Open

Fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem is out at the U.S. Open.

The French Open finalist fell to 87th-ranked Italian Thomas Fabbiano 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, becoming the second young hopeful on the men's side to go down in a matter of hours. Eighth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier fell to Russian Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Fabbiano is no stranger to such upsets, having stunned Tsitsipas at Wimbledon this year and Stan Wawrinka at Wimbledon last year. But Fabbiano has never advanced beyond the third round of a Grand Slam tournament.