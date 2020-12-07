MONTREAL — Some big names will be missing from the lineup when the Montreal Impact return to the field.

The club has announced its 25-man roster for next week's CONCACAF Champions League game in Orlando, and midfielder Bojan Krkic and defender Jorge Corrales were both absent from the list.

Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said last month that the club was not picking up options on either player, but would try to negotiate a new contract with Krkic. The 30-year-old Spaniard had four goals and two assists in 14 Major League Soccer appearances for Montreal this season.

Players who did not have their options picked up are not required by MLS to play in the Champions League series, but Renard said he hoped they would still participate.

Injuries will keep another eight players (Ballou Tabla, Shamit Shome, Maximiliano Urruti, Lassi Lappalainen, Mathieu Choiniere, Steven Saba, Jukka Raitala and Emanuel Maciel) from seeing action in the game against Honduran club Olimpia on Dec. 15.

Montreal's roster includes veteran defender Rod Fanni but the club said in a release that he will also miss the game because he has not returned to training.

Impact players and staff had to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon returning to Montreal after the team was eliminated from the playoffs by the New England Revolution on Nov. 20. The squad returned to training over the weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.