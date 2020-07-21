4m ago
No pads until Day 20 in NFL's latest training camp proposal
Players would not wear pads until Day 20 of training camp in the National Football League's latest ramp-up proposal. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined the timeframe of training camps in the NFL's latest proposal to the NFLPA.
TSN.ca Staff
Players would undergo testing and physicals for the first 5-6 days before strength and conditioning plus walkthroughs through Day 12, per Rapoport.
Then players would get a day off before ramping up with helmets through Day 18. After another day off, players would start with pads on Day 20.
More details to come.