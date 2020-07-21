Players would not wear pads until Day 20 of training camp in the National Football League's latest ramp-up proposal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined the timeframe of training camps in the NFL's latest proposal to the NFLPA.

What would training camp be like under the NFL’s latest ramp-up proposal?

— Testing & physicals for 5-6 days

— Strength & conditioning plus walk-throughs thru Day 12.

— Off Day 13

— Ramp up with helmets through Day 18

— Off Day 19

— On the 20th day, the pads go on.

Players would undergo testing and physicals for the first 5-6 days before strength and conditioning plus walkthroughs through Day 12, per Rapoport.

Then players would get a day off before ramping up with helmets through Day 18. After another day off, players would start with pads on Day 20.

