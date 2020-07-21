Players would not wear pads until Day 20 of training camp in the National Football League's latest ramp-up proposal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined the timeframe of training camps in the NFL's latest proposal to the NFLPA.

Players would undergo testing and physicals for the first 5-6 days before strength and conditioning plus walkthroughs through Day 12, per Rapoport.

Then players would get a day off before ramping up with helmets through Day 18. After another day off, players would start with pads on Day 20.

More details to come.