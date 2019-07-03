Following the results of his MRI on Tuesday, there is no decision yet on a timeframe for Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The Stampeders are seeking a second opinion on the results of Mitchell's MRI. The star quarterback suffered a pectoral injury late in Calgary's 36-32 win over the BC Lions Saturday.

Mitchell attended Stampeders practice Tuesday but only as a spectator. If he's to miss any game time, backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle, who orchestrated the Stampeders' late-game comeback for the win Saturday, would start in his place.