CALEDON, Ontario —Noah Steele birdied five of the first eight holes Sunday, cruising to a six-stroke win over fellow amateur Etienne Papineau at the Osprey Valley Open.

The Golf Canada National Amateur team member recorded a final round of 66 (5-under) on the Heathlands course at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, finishing the tournament at 23-under.

“It has not sunk in yet,” said the 23-year-old from Kingston. “I’m super, super thankful to be in the position that I’m in, and I was able to really enjoy the week and enjoy the day. I was able to smile out there and enjoy it and play good golf, which was great.”

It’s not often an amateur wins a professional tournament, and not surprisingly, Steele ranks his performance this week as a career highlight.

“To win a professional event in the way that I did - I think more so the things that I proved to myself this week, and just believing in my ability was huge,” said Steele. “It’s at the top, so I’m thankful to have won this week.”

Fellow National Amateur Team member Papineau of St-Jean-sur-Richilieu, Quebec also showed he was not out of place playing with the pros. The 24-year-old started the day with an eagle on No. 1 before recording four birdies, finishing alone in second place at 17-under.

“I played really solid all week long,” said Papineau. “I tried to minimize my mistakes all week, and it worked.”

Playing in the final group for the last two rounds, it was also the first time the two friends had played together in a competitive tournament.

“It was definitely great to be part of this group,” said Papineau. “Watching Noah play the last two rounds was unbelievable. I think he made two bogeys in the last two rounds, so it was really good to watch.

“Playing the last two days was a lot of fun,” added Steele. “He’s playing really well, and he’s going to (Prince Edward Island) next week, so he’s got lots of stuff to look forward to."

Next up for the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada is the Prince Edward Island Open at Dundarave Golf Club, with a quick turnaround, the opening round set for Wednesday.