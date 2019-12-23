1h ago
Foote scores twice, Canada tops Finland in final WJC tune-up
Nolan Foote scored two goals as Canada defeated Finland 4-2 in their final exhibition game before the 2020 World Junior Championship on Monday. Canada led 2-0 entering the third period, but Finland rallied to tie the game with 12 minutes left. Ty Dellandrea and Kevin Bahl scored less than two minutes apart to restore Canada's two-goal lead.
The Canadian Press
Foote scores on a rocket to open the scoring
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Nolan Foote scored two goals and an assist as Canada's junior men's hockey team beat Finland 4-2 in exhibition play on Monday.
Ty Dellandrea and Kevin Bahl also scored for Canada after Finland had tied it at 2-2 with a pair of goals early in the third. Alexis Lafreniere added two assists for the Canadians.
Canada finished pre-world junior championship action at 2-0 after wins over Switzerland and reigning tournament champ Finland. The Finns beat Canada in the quarterfinals last year in Vancouver en route to gold.
Joonas Oden and Patrik Puistola beat Canada goalie Joel Hofer for Finland's goals.
Hofer replaced Nico Daws in Canada's net midway through the second. Justus Annunen and Kari Piiroinen split goaltending duties for Finland.
Canada opens the world juniors on Thursday against the United States. Finland also begins play on Boxing Day, facing Sweden.