OTTAWA — Brandon Coe scored 4:55 into overtime and the North Bay Battalion topped the Ottawa 67's 3-2 in Ontario Hockey League playoff action on Monday.

Kyle McDonald and Kyle Jackson scored in regulation for the Battalion, who took a 3-0 lead in the opening-round series.

Ottawa went down 2-0 early in the third period before Jack Beck got the 67's on the board. Cameron Tolani scored with just 98 seconds left on the game clock to force extra time.

Battalion goalie Joe Vrbetic made 32 saves for the win and Max Donoso stopped 33 of 36 shots for the 67's.

Game 4 goes Wednesday in Ottawa.

Elsewhere in the OHL playoffs, the Hamilton Bulldogs dumped the Peterborough Petes 5-2 to take a 2-0 series lead, the Owen Sound Attack edged the Flint Firebirds 2-1 to go up 2-1 in the set and the Barrie Colts improved to 2-1 with a 3-1 win over the Mississauga Steelheads.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.