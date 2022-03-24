North Macedonia stuns Italy to advance in World Cup qualifying

The European champions will not be at Qatar 2022.

A stoppage-time goal from Aleksandar Trajkovski gave North Macedonia a stunning 1-0 victory over Italy, knocking the Azzurri out of UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Italy misses the World Cup for the second straight time for the first time ever.

North Macedonia moves on to play Portugal, who were 3-1 victors over Turkey, for a spot in this fall's tournament.

More to come.