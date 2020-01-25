MOBILE, Ala. — Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon led the North to three touchdowns in the third quarter in a 31-17 victory over the South in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

The Cougars’ prolific passer entered the all-star game for senior NFL prospects after halftime and twice took the North downfield. He was sporting the No. 3 jersey in honor of late Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski.

Gordon, who finished second nationally in passing yards and touchdowns, completed 8 of 12 passes for 69 yards and two short touchdowns. That included a 2-yard touchdown pass to Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool for a second straight big third-down completion.

An off-balance Gordon then hit Liberty’s Antonio Gandy-Golden late in the third for a 5-yard TD. It was set up with an interception by Troy Pride Jr. of Notre Dame.

The game’s most highly touted passer, Justin Herbert of Oregon, shined for the South. The likely first-round pick was 9- of 12 for 83 yards and a touchdown, all in the first quarter, and added a 19-yard run.

Michigan’s Shea Patterson delivered the game’s biggest offensive play and passed for 131 yards. He opened the second quarter with a 75-yard touchdown pass on his first play. TCU running back Darius Anderson was wide open on a wheel route and sprinted down the left sideline.

Anderson had just 128 yards receiving last season, but had 87 in this one to go with 43 rushing yards. The North’s Joshua Kelley of UCLA had a game-high 105 yards on 15 rushes.

The game featured two-minute drives to end each quarter.

One of the game’s top-rated prospects, South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, sat out the game with quad tendinitis, according to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

HURTS DAY

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts came into the game to a loud ovation in the state where he once starred for Alabama. The Heisman Trophy runner up got a less kind greeting from North defenders, getting sacked twice on his first series and having his second end quickly with a wobbly interception when he was hit while throwing. Hurts finished strong with a fourth-quarter TD pass.

COACHING STAFFS

The South was led by Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor, who has the No. 1 draft pick. Detroit’s Matt Patricia and his staff coached the North team and pick third.