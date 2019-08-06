HAMMONDS PLAINS, N.S. — Norway's William Buhl fired 4-under-par 68 on Tuesday to take a two-stroke lead at the 115th Canadian Men's Amateur Championship.

Buhl went bogey-free on the back nine, sinking six birdies to move himself to 5-under par for the tournament.

"Really just never lost a golf ball off the tee and only missed one or two fairways," said Buhl.

"I didn't hit a wedge outside 12 feet today, that's always a positive. I have to stay patient but stay aggressive at the same time and take advantage of the holes that are open to me. It should be a good test."

American Reid Davenport is in second at 3-under.

The low Canadian of the second round was Sam Meek of Peterborough, Ont., who sits alone in third place. Meek carded a round of 5-under 65 and is 1-under through 36 holes.

Buhl, Davenport and Meek are the only golfers under par after the first two rounds.

Canadian Johnny Travale was tied for first after the first round but slipped down the leaderboard on Tuesday.

The Stoney Creek, Ont., native shot a 6-over 78 and dropped to a tie for 10th at 3-over.