Federer must play hard-court style to beat Nadal on clay

Novak Djokovic has reached the French Open semifinals after beating Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

The top-ranked Serb converted his second match point when the fifth-seeded Zverev put a backhand long.

Djokovic next plays No. 4 Dominic Thiem of Austria, last year's runner-up.

Thiem reached the French Open semifinals for the fourth straight year after beating Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Djokovic has won 15 Grand Slams but his only French Open title was in 2016, also the year he last reached the semis at Roland Garros.