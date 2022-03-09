Novak Djokovic will not be playing tennis in the United States this month.

While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments 👊 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 9, 2022

The 20-time Grand Slam winner announced on Twitter that he will not be able to travel to the United States for the Indian Wells Masters as well as the Miami Open, which is set to begin at the end of March.

"While I was automatically listed in the BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open draw I knew it would be unlikely I'd be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournament," Djokovic tweeted Wednesday.

The 34-year-old missed the Australian Open in January after his visa was revoked due to him being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC currently requires all non-U.S. citizens and non U.S.-immigrants travelling to the country to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.