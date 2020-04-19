Lapierre explains why Rogers Cup in Montreal was postponed until 2021

Novak Djokovic says he spoke with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal about working with the ATP to set up a fund to help lower-ranked tennis players financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

This ⁦@DjokerNole⁩ letter to fellow players with the buy-in from Rafa and Roger is truly remarkable. We will be telling our grandkids about the big 3- and some of the stories may even involve tennis... pic.twitter.com/y7DsdUDsAU — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) April 17, 2020

During an IG live session he held with three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka on Saturday, Djokovic described what he called “a long conversation” with Federer and Nadal about “how we can contribute and how we can help lower-ranked guys who obviously are struggling the most.”

Djokovic talked about trying to amass somewhere around $3 million to $4.5 million to distribute, perhaps to players ranked from around 200th or 250th to around 700th.

In a letter to fellow players, Djokovic laid out a sliding scale contribution plan for the top 100 players to support players ranked 250-700.

The letter, obtained by Sports illustrated, proposes the following framework:

Top 100 Players singles and Top 20 Doubles contribute financially to Player Relief Fund in the following financial chart;

Rankings:

• 50-100 > $5,000 each

• 20-50 > $10,000 each

• 10-20 > $15,000 each

• 5-10 > $20,000 each

• 1-5 > $30,000 each

• Top 20 doubles >$5,000 each

# Total amount is $1,050,000 million

- That in addition to similar amount allocated by ATP and hopefully Grand Slams soon give $500,000 each, should be in total between $4-4.5 million.

• Goal is to give $10,000 to each player 250-700. That would be $4-4.5 million.

Djokovic also said there would be a system devised to determine which players were most in need of the cash.

The men’s and women’s professional circuits have been shut down for more than a month because of the COVID-19 outbreak and are suspended at least until mid-July.