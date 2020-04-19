3h ago
Djokovic, Federer, Nadal propose relief fund for lower-ranked players
Novak Djokovic says he spoke with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal about working with the ATP to set up a fund to help lower-ranked tennis players financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
During an IG live session he held with three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka on Saturday, Djokovic described what he called “a long conversation” with Federer and Nadal about “how we can contribute and how we can help lower-ranked guys who obviously are struggling the most.”
Djokovic talked about trying to amass somewhere around $3 million to $4.5 million to distribute, perhaps to players ranked from around 200th or 250th to around 700th.
In a letter to fellow players, Djokovic laid out a sliding scale contribution plan for the top 100 players to support players ranked 250-700.
The letter, obtained by Sports illustrated, proposes the following framework:
Top 100 Players singles and Top 20 Doubles contribute financially to Player Relief Fund in the following financial chart;
Rankings:
• 50-100 > $5,000 each
• 20-50 > $10,000 each
• 10-20 > $15,000 each
• 5-10 > $20,000 each
• 1-5 > $30,000 each
• Top 20 doubles >$5,000 each
# Total amount is $1,050,000 million
- That in addition to similar amount allocated by ATP and hopefully Grand Slams soon give $500,000 each, should be in total between $4-4.5 million.
• Goal is to give $10,000 to each player 250-700. That would be $4-4.5 million.
Djokovic also said there would be a system devised to determine which players were most in need of the cash.
The men’s and women’s professional circuits have been shut down for more than a month because of the COVID-19 outbreak and are suspended at least until mid-July.