Djokovic rolls past Cuevas into third round
Novak Djokovic reached the third round of the French Open for the 16th straight year with a straight-set win over clay-court specialist Pablo Cuevas.
The top-ranked Serb prevailed 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 after saving eight of the nine break points he faced.
Djokovic showed impressive language skills, too, speaking in an excellent French during his on court interview.
The 2016 champion said: “He has a lot of power and spin on both the forehand and backhand, but I stayed focused and I think the third set was really difficult for me. I raised my game. I stayed focused, I found my serve when it was important."