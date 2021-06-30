Djokovic moves on with straight-set win over Anderson

The rematch of the 2018 Wimbledon final ended with another straight-set win for Novak Djokovic.

The top-ranked Serb delivered what he called an “almost flawless performance" in beating Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court to reach the third round.

Djokovic never faced a break point and broke for 5-3 in the third set with a forehand winner before converting his second match point when Anderson sent a shot long.

It was the two-time defending champion's 16th straight match win at Wimbledon.

Anderson also lost the 2017 U.S. Open final but has slipped out of the top 100 in the rankings.