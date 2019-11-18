After scoring his 99th goal in defending champion Portugal's 2-0 win over Luxembourg that booked his country a place in the 2020 EUROs, Cristiano Ronaldo is hungry for more.

The Juventus superstar vowed to break the all-time international goals record.

"All records must be broken and I will beat that record," Ronaldo said of the 109-goals mark owned by Iran's Ali Daei.

Ronaldo will have the opportunity to hit the century mark - and become only the second male player to do so - during the March international break.

The 34-year-old Ronaldo said he's still not feeling completely healthy, which is why he's been subbed out early in the Bianconeri's last two matches, but said that it wouldn't stop him from playing for the national team.

"I wasn't 100 per cent and I'm still not," Ronaldo said. "In the last three weeks, I have played at a slightly reduced capacity. But when it comes to sacrificing myself for my club and my national team, I do it with pride."

Ronaldo earned his 158th cap against Luxembourg, extending his Portugal all-time appearances record, now 31 more than the iconic Luis Figo.

He will return to league action on Saturday when Serie A leaders Juve, who are one point up on Inter, travel to take on fifth-placed Atalanta.