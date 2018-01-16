Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Canada's flag bearer for next month's Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on Tuesday morning. Four years ago, it was Canadian hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser who carried the flag during the opening ceremonies in Sochi after speedskater Clara Hughes received the honours in Vancouver 2010. Here are some candidates that may carry the flag during the opening ceremonies.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir - Ice Dancing

The ice dancers will be competing in their third Olympics in South Korea and will be going for their third medal. Virtue and Moir broke out on the scene with a memorable gold medal performance on home soil in Vancouver before grabbing silver in Sochi, Russia four years ago. They are also three-time world champions. This will be their last Olympics and are arguably Canada's most notable athletes heading to PyeongChang.

Marie-Philip Poulin - Hockey

The native of Quebec City was Canada's hero at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. Poulin scored the tying goal late in the third period and then the game-winning goal in overtime to capture gold against the United States in one of the most thrilling moments in Canadian Olympic hockey history. Poulin was also an integral part of Canada's triumphant victory at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, helping her team claim gold as an 18-year-old.

Meghan Agosta - Hockey

Another Canadian who has a real shot at being named flag bearer is Meghan Agosta. The native of Windsor will compete in her fourth Olympics and she will be going for her fourth gold medal. The 30-year-old has had a stellar international hockey career, scoring 15 goals and eight assists over 15 Olympic games.

Mikael Kingsbury - Moguls

The 25-year-old freestyle skier won a silver medal in moguls at the 2014 Sochi Games and has finished first in the World Cup in moguls and overall the past six seasons. The Quebec native has won the last 10 World Cup events in moguls, most recently taking first at the Deer Valley event last week, and set a new record for World Cup wins this month, surpassing Hannah Kearney of the United States at 47.

Denny Morrison - Long Track Speedskating

The 32-year-old speedskater will be participating in his fourth Olympic Games and looking to add to his four Olympic medals. Morrison won a silver in the 1000 metre and a bronze in the 1500 metre in Sochi. His lone gold at the Olympics came in the team pursuit event in 2010 in Vancouver. Morrison suffered a stroke in early 2016 but has returned to the ice and recently won a gold in team pursuit at the World Cup at the end of 2017.

Kaillie Humphries - Bobsled

It has been two Olympics and two gold medals for the 32-year-old bobsledder from Calgary. She carried the flag at the closing ceremonies in Sochi.

Erik Guay - Skiing

This will be the 36-year-old's fourth Olympics. The two-time world champion still hasn't won an Olympic medal, but has had a stellar career on the slopes with 25 World Cup medals.