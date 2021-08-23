Angel City FC has acquired the playing rights to forward Christen Press from Racing Louisville FC for a 2022 first-round pick, $75,000 in allocation money and roster protection from the 2021 expansion draft.

Press's rights were originally acquired by Louisville during the 2020 expansion from the former Utah Royals. Announced as an expansion team in 2020, Angel City FC is set to compete in its first NWSL season in 2022.

The Los Angeles, California native spent the 2020-21 season with Manchester United of the Women's Super League, scoring four goals and one assist in 17 matches.

She recently competed for the United States during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, helping the squad to a bronze medal with one goal and one assist in six games.

In 88 career NWSL matches including three playoff appearances, she has 46 goals and 10 assists.

Freya Coombe was also announced as Angel City FC's inaugural coach on Monday. She is currently head coach of the NWSL's NJ/NY Gotham FC franchise.