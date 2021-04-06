When Sky Blue FC returns to the pitch next week, the club will have a new look...and a new name.

The National Women's Soccer League team unveiled a rebrand on Tuesday with the club now known as NY/NJ Gotham FC.

Originally born as Jersey Sky Blue in 2006 as part of the USL-W League, the team altered their name to simply Sky Blue FC in 2008. In 2009, the team claimed the Women's Professional Soccer (WPS) title in the league's inaugural season.

With the dissolution of the WPS in 2011, Sky Blue FC became one of the NWSL's founding teams in 2013 and have competed in North America's top women's league ever since.

The current squad includes Canada international goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and USWNT members Carli Lloyd and Margaret Purce.

The 2021 NWSL season kicks off on Friday with the Challenge Cup. NY/NJ Gotham FC begins their season on Apr. 14 with a visit to the Orlando Pride.