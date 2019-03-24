TORONTO — Danny O'Reagan scored 17 seconds into overtime to lift the Rochester Americans to a 5-4 win over the Toronto Marlies on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Rasmus Asplund scored twice for Rochester (40-21-5), which battled back from a 4-1 deficit with three consecutive goals in the third period.

Kyle Criscuolo capped the barrage with the tying goal with 22 seconds left in the third. C.J. Smith had the other Americans goal.

Scott Pooley, Jeremy Bracco, Pierre Engvall and Dmytro Timashov scored for the Marlies (32-22-10).

Scott Wedgewood started in net for Rochester, allowing four goals on 17 shots through 40:38. Adam Wilcox stopped all seven shots he faced the rest of the way.

Toronto's Kasimir Kaskisuo made 34 saves.