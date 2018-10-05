The New York Giants have a lot big-name and highly paid players on their roster, but for the second straight year the team has gotten off to a slow start.

The team's star wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., told ESPN in a recent sit-down interview that the Giants, who are 1-3 under new head coach Pat Shurmur, “need to play with more heart.”

"A lot of it has to do with the energy that we have, that we don’t bring every single day,” Beckham told ESPN. “And you know me. I’m a passionate, energetic person. I always have to have that. If I don’t, it’s going to be a problem for me. ... We just need to play with some heart."

Although he expressed disappointment in the energy the Giants have displayed this season, Beckham acknowledged that it's in part due to the nature of NFL. Professional players, as opposed to their college counterparts, have family obligations that minimize the amount of time they can spend with teammates away from team organized activities.

"I would say it’s our heart, it’s our energy. It’s what we bring when we line up before the game," Beckham said. “All of that, it counts.”

In terms of his side of the ball, Beckham also told ESPN that he has concerns about the Giants' passing attack, which currently ranks 21st in the NFL.

"How come we can’t throw the ball for more than 20 yards? How come we don’t attempt or try to throw the ball for more than 20 yards? Those are questions that we have to figure out."

Beckham, who received the biggest contract ever given to a wide receiver this off-season, currently sits 16th amongst the league's wide receivers in terms of total yards (331) and hasn’t caught a touchdown. His 10.7 yards per reception is the lowest number he's produced over his five-year career.

The Giants take on the 2-1 Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday.