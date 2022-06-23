Which player in the NBA Draft will elevate a franchise?

Blink and you'll miss it.

Things change fast during any league's draft night, and this years NBA Draft has been no exception.

To say the market has been fluid since Wednesday morning would be an understatement.

With rumours and reports flying around left, right and center, let's do a quick recap of the odds movement and try to understand what's going on.

FIRST OVERALL

As of yesterday evening, FanDuel had Auburn’s Jabari Smith as the heavy favourite to go first overall.

That flipped overnight at FanDuel, as Duke forward Paolo Banchero went from the second choice to go first overall at +400, to the favourite to go first overall Thursday morning at -200.

However, a tweet early Thursday morning from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski changed everything.

Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell, with a report on the top three picks of the night.

As team boards finalize today, the 1-2-3 of the NBA Draft is increasingly firm, per sources: Jabari Smith to Orlando, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City and Paolo Banchero to Houston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

When one of the more well-respected insiders in the sport breaks news, the market has no choice but to react.

Within minutes, Smith's odds to go first overall moved from +110 to -10000.

Giving smith 99.01 implied odds to go first overall.

Banchero dropped from the favourite down to +500.

But things develop fast, and since that tweet this morning, Banchero has slowly moved closer to Smith and is currently +195 to go first overall while Smith is now -260.

OTHER NOTEABLE ODDS MOVEMENT

Dyson Daniels, despite having an over/under of 7.5 has seen his odds improve to be the fifth pick in the draft and is now +480.

Bennedict Mathurin’s price to be selected before the seventh pick of the night has continued to shorten and is now -350.

Meanwhile, Canadian Shaedon Sharpe’s 7.5 index has not moved much since Wednesday and is still expected to be in the Top 10 range.