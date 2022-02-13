Must See: OBJ makes spectacular TD grab to open scoring in Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable to return after an apparent knee injury.

Rams injury update: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) questionable to return. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

He limped off the field and entered the blue medical tent late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI.

The injury appeared to be non-contact, as Beckham fell to the ground clutching his knee while attempting to make a catch. He was seen walking around on the sidelines with two minutes remaining in the first half.

Beckham scored the game's first touchdown, leaping over a Cincinnati Bengals defender to make a spectacular catch at 6:26 of the first quarter.