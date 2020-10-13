Here's what each fan of a Canadian NHL team should be thankful for

TSN.ca tracks the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat with the off-season underway.

On the Block?

Pressed for cap space while still looking to upgrade their defence, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports the Winnipeg Jets are shopping restricted free agents Jack Roslovic and Sami Niku.

The Jets have just $27,144 in cap space, per CapFriendly, but are expected to free an additional $5.29 when Bryan Little is placed on long-term injured reserve. Ates suggests the Jets could use Roslovic and Niku as trade bait to land the top-four defenceman they're believed to be looking for.

Roslovic had 12 goals and 29 points in 71 games this past season, adding two assists in four games during the Return to Play. A first-round pick in 2015, the 23-year-old has 26 goals and 67 points in 180 career games with the Jets.

Niku, 24, had five assists in 17 games with the Jets last season, adding three goals and 14 points in 18 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose. A seventh-round pick in the 2015 draft, Niku has two goals and 10 points in 48 career games with the Jets.



Opening Talks

Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic Monday the team has opened extension talks with captain Gabriel Landeskog as he enters the final year of his current contract.

"Everyone is just figuring out where the landscape is going to be," Sakic said of working out the parameters of the deal.

Sakic says the club has already had initial conversations with Gabriel Landeskog about getting a new contract done.



Landeskog, 27, posted 21 goals and 44 points in 54 games last season, adding two goals and 13 points in 14 games during the Return to Play.

Selected second overall in the 2011 NHL Draft, Landeskog is entering the final season of a seven-year, $39 million deal signed with the team in 2013. His $5.57 million cap hit sits third among Avalanche forwards behind Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon.