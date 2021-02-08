CALGARY — The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian offensive lineman David Foucault.

The native of Lasalle, Que., was selected fifth overall by the Alouettes in the 2014 CFL draft, but instead joined the Carolina Panthers and played five games with the NFL club that year.

He spent the next couple of seasons on Carolina's practice roster before joining the B.C. Lions in 2017.

The six-foot-eight, 319-pound Foucault played three seasons in Vancouver, helping running back John White amass 1,004 rushing yards in 2019.

Foucault will be reunited with Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia in Montreal. Maciocia coached the Montreal Carabins when Foucault was a varsity player.

The Alouettes also announced that the club signed contracts with three players from the 2020 draft; defensive lineman Brock Gowanlock, receiver Vincent Alessandrini and running back Colton Klassen.

ERDOS ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

CALGARY — Offensive lineman Brad Erdos is retiring from the CFL after six seasons with the Stampeders.

Erdos was selected by Calgary in the fourth round of the 2012 CFL draft out of Simon Fraser University.

He joined the team in 2014, eventually becoming a starter at right guard.

Erdos started every game in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the Stampeders reached the Grey Cup game both years, winning the title in '18.

He missed the entire 2019 season with a knee injury.

Erdos, who was born in Lethbridge, Alta., and raised in nearby Coaldale, appeared in 61 regular-season games and five playoff games with the Stampeders.

"I wish my career could have ended differently. Unfortunately, due to injuries, it is time to walk away.," Erdos said in a release. "But looking back on all the games, Grey Cups and many friendships, I couldn’t have asked for more."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021.