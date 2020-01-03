Ohio State defensive end Chase Young has officially declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. Young made the announcement on social media Friday.

"After an amazing three years at Ohio State, it's time for me to begin the next chapter. I'm excited to finally announce my declaration for the 2020 NFL Draft." Young wrote on social media.

Young finished his junior season with 46 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, and 16.5 sacks. Young is expected to be one of the first players to hear his name called in the draft, with early mock drafts having him going as early as second overall to Washington.