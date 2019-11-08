Chase Young has been one of the best players in college football this season and was entering the Heisman Trophy discussion as he continues to pile up sacks at Ohio State.

Now, his season is in jeopardy.

According to LettermanRow.com, Young is facing an indefinite suspension for a possible NCAA rules violation that occurred in 2018. It is unclear what the violation is regarding, but the university announced he won't be in uniform this weekend.

Ohio State's Department of Athletics issued the following statement Friday morning:

"Ohio State's Chase Young will not play in this Saturday's game between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into."

Young's 13.5 sacks this season lead the nation and he is second in tackles for loss with 15.5. Young is one sack away from setting the school's single-season record and was considered one of the front-runners for the Heisman, which was last won by a defensive player in 1997 (Charles Woodson).

As a junior, Young is widely expected to enter the NFL Draft in 2020 where he is expected to be one of the first few players selected, if not the top overall pick.

The 6-foot-5 defensive end is a native of Hyatsville, Maryland.