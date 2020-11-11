The Big Ten football game between No. 3 Ohio State and host Maryland on Saturday has been canceled because of an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapins program.

The game will not be rescheduled.

Maryland has halted team-related activities after eight players tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days.

The decision to cancel the game was made by Maryland athletic director Damon Evans and school president Darryll Pines based on recommendation from University health officials and following consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

Ohio State is unbeaten after three games and Maryland has won two straight following a season-opening loss at Northwestern.