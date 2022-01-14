Wright held pointless in OHL return, rookie Goyette scores four for Wolves

KINGSTON, Ont. — A four-goal performance from David Goyette powered the Sudbury Wolves to a dominant 8-4 win over the Kingston Frontenacs in Ontario Hockey League play on Friday.

Quentin Musty added two more for the Wolves (10-18-3), while Marc Boudreau and Nick DeGrazia also scored in the victory.

Francesco Arcuri and Lucas Edmonds each had a goal and a helper for the Frontenacs (17-7-3), with Jackson Stewart and Alec Belanger rounding out the scoring.

It was a busy night for Sudbury goalie Mitchell Weeks, who registered 44 saves.

Kingston's Leevi Meriläinen stopped 10-of-15 shots before being replaced by Aidan Spooner midway through the second period. Spooner had 10 saves in relief.

---

STING 6 SPITFIRES 5

SARNIA, ONT. — Windsor (16-10-4) went up 5-3 midway through the third period before Sarnia (12-13-3) replied with three unanswered goals for the win. Sting right-winger Ty Voit tallied five assists in the high-scoring affair.

---

67'S 4 PETES 2

OTTAWA — Brady Stonehouse scored twice as Ottawa (14-17-2) doubled up Peterborough (10-18-2). Special teams played a big role for both sides, with the 67's going 2 for 4 on the power play and the Petes capitalizing on 1 of 4 chances with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.