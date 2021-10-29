LONDON, Ont. — Luke Evangelista capped off his hat trick with an empty-net goal as London topped the Sarnia Sting 5-2 on Friday to stretch the Knights' win streak to eight Ontario Hockey League games.

Cody Morgan and Landon Sim also scored for London (), while Brett Brochu made 25 saves for the win.

Ryan Mast and Justin O'Donnell replied for Sarnia (), as Benjamin Gaudreau stopped 31-of-35 shots.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Knights were 0 for 2 and the Sting were 0 for 4.

Elsewhere in the OHL, Flint topped Erie 2-1, Hamilton bested Niagara 6-4, Ottawa edged Kingston 3-2 in overtime, Barrie slipped past Mississauga 3-2 in overtime, Oshawa blanked Sudbury 4-0, Guelph stormed past Owen Sound 9-4, and Sault Ste. Marie shaded Kitchener 5-4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021.