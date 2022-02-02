SAGINAW, Mich. — The Flint Firebirds beat the Saginaw Spirit 7-1 Wednesday night for the second win in three games against their Michigan rivals.

Flint (17-25-0-2) had seven different scorers notch goals, with Amadeus Lombardi finishing the night with a goal and three assists.

Calem Mangone had the lone consolation for Saginaw (27-15-2-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.