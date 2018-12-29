OHL: Gogolev scores in overtime as Storm down Bulldogs

HAMILTON — Pavel Gogolev scored at 1:51 of overtime and had three assists in regulation as the Guelph Storm downed the Hamilton Bulldogs 4-3 for their fifth straight win in Ontario Hockey League action Saturday.

Barret Kirwin, Nate Schnarr and Alexey Toropchenko also got on the board for the Storm (19-9-7).

Isaac Nurse, Zachary Jackson and Liam Stevens provided the offence for the Bulldogs (15-18-3).

Anthony Popovich kicked out 33 shots for Guelph. Zachary Roy turned aside 34 shots for Hamilton.

The Bulldogs were scoreless in three power-play opportunities. The Storm went 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 WOLVES 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Mac Hollowell had a goal and an assist as Sault Ste. Marie topped Sudbury.

Brett Jacklin, Jacob LeGuerrier, Mac Hollowell, Cole MacKay and Jordan Sambrook also scored for the Greyhounds (22-9-5). Darian Pilon and Peter Stratis netted goals for the Wolves (21-11-2).

Matthew Villalta turned away 23 shots for Sault Ste. Marie. Jake McGrath stopped 31 shots for Sudbury.

---

FIREBIRDS 5 SPITFIRES 2

FLINT, Mich. — C.J. Clarke scored twice as Flint outgunned Windsor.

Ethan Keppen, Eric Uba and Jake Durham rounded out the scoring for the Firebirds (5-30-2). Curtis Douglas and Will Cuylle replied for the Spitfires (15-18-3).

Evan Morrison kicked out 21 shots for Flint. Colton Incze stopped 31 shots for Windsor.

The Firebirds' Fedor Gordeev received a game misconduct at 17:18 of the second period.

---

ICEDOGS 8 FRONTENACS 0

KINGSTON, Ont. — Kirill Maksimov scored a hat trick and added an assist, while Stephen Dhillon made 30 saves as Niagara blanked Kingston.

Oliver Castleman added a pair of goals, while Akil Thomas, Philip Tomasino and Ben Jones added singles for the IceDogs (21-8-5).

Marshall Frappier combined with Brendan Bonello for 28 saves for Kingston (11-24-1).

---

PETES 3 STEELHEADS 2 (SO)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Hunter Jones turned away 30 shots in regulation and was perfect in the shootout as Peterborough downed Mississauga.

Cole Fraser and Liam Kirk got on the board in regulation for the Petes (20-15-0). Alan Lyszczarczyk replied with two goals for the Steelheads (16-15-4).

Nick Robertson scored the lone goal in the shootout for Peterborough.

Jacob Ingham turned away 39 shots for Mississauga.

---

SPIRIT 6 OTTERS 4

SAGINAW, Mich. — Danny Katic had a goal and an assist as Saginaw beat Erie to extend its point streak to seven games.

Nicholas Porco, Brady Gilmour, Reagan O'Grady, Blade Jenkins and Damien Giroux also scored for the Spirit (20-11-4), who are 6-0-1 in their last seven games. Danial Singer, Kyle Maksimovich, Maxim Golod and Kurtis Henry answered for the Otters (14-20-1).

Ivan Prosvetov stopped 31 shots for Saginaw. Daniel Murphy made 25 saves for Erie.

---

BATTALION 3 COLTS 0

BARRIE, Ont. — Christian Propp made 15 saves, while Matthew Struthers scored the game-winning goal as North Bay silenced Barrie to grab a fifth straight win.

Brad Chenier and Mitchell Russell also scored for the Battalion (16-18-2).

Kai Edmonds turned away 29 shots for Barrie (15-19-1), which has lost five straight games.

---

RANGERS 6 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Jonathan Yantsis scored twice and added an assist as Kitchener thumped Owen Sound.

Ryan Stepien, Isaac Langdon, Joseph Garreffa and Greg Meireles rounded out the scoring for the Rangers (15-17-3), who won their second in a row. Kevin Hancock and Jackson Doherty replied for the Attack (19-13-3), who dropped a second straight game.

Lucas Pfeil turned aside 25 shots for Kitchener. Mack Guzda combined with Andrew MacLean for 31 saves for Owen Sound.

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.