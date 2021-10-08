OHL: Petrov has hat trick as Battalion best Petes in season opener

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Matvey Petrov had a hat trick to lead the North Bay Battalion past the Peterborough Petes 7-4 on Thursday to kick off the Ontario Hockey League season.

Brandon Coe scored twice and added two assists for North Bay (1-0-0), while Josh Currie and Kyle Jackson rounded out the attack.

Joe Vrbetic made 23 saves in net for the win.

J.R. Avon had a goal and an assist for Peterborough (0-1-0), while Tucker Robertson, Emmett Sproule, and Sam Alfano also found the back of the net.

Goalie Tye Austin stopped 31-of-37 shots for the Petes.

The Battalion went 2 for 6 on the power play and Peterborough was 2 for 9 with the man advantage.

---

STING 6 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Nolan Burke and Theo Hill had two goals apiece as Sarnia downed the Spitfires.

Ryder McIntyre and Nolan Dann had the other goals for the Sting (1-0-0)

Pasquale Zito had back-to-back goals for Windsor (0-1-0)

---

ICEDOGS 4 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Pano Fimis scored and added an assist to lead Niagara past the Colts.

Danil Gushchin had the eventual winner for the IceDogs (1-0-0), while Aidan Castle and Juan Copeland chipped in as well.

Oskar Olausson was the lone scorer for Barrie (0-1-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.