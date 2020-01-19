OSHAWA, Ont. — Mitchell Hoelscher scored twice, including into an empty net, as the Ottawa 67's downed the Oshawa Generals 5-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Jack Quinn put away the winner 11:28 into the third period for Ottawa (34-7-0), while Adam Varga and Alec Belanger also scored.

Cedrick Andree made 18 saves as the 67's won their fourth straight.

Ty Tullio, Allan McShane and Jacob Winterton responded for the Generals (21-15-5), while Jordan Kooy stopped 23-of-27 shots.

Ottawa went 2 for 6 on the power play and Oshawa was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

FIREBIRDS 8 FRONTENACS 5

KINGSTON, Ont. — Ty Dellandrea and Ethan Keppen had two goals apiece as Flint downed the Frontenacs.

Tyler Tucker put away the winner for the Firebirds (23-17-2) at 7:09 of the third period. Riley McCourt, Jake Durham, and Riley Piercey also scored.

Shane Wright, Martin Chromiak, Francesco Arcuri, Kallaway Mercer and Jakob Brahaney supplied the offence for Kingston (12-24-4).

---

RANGERS 5 STORM 4

KITCHENER, Ont. — Riley Damiani's goal at the 16:23 mark of the third period was the winner as the Rangers edged Guelph.

Isaac Langdon scored twice for Kitchener (27-11-6). Mike Petizian and Arber Xhekaj chipped in as well.

Eric Uba had a pair of goals for the Storm (22-15-5), while Andrei Bakanov and Cam Hillis also scored.

---

KNIGHTS 6 OTTERS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Connor McMichael had a hat trick as the Knights sank Erie.

Alec Regula's power-play winner came at the 7:50 mark of the third period for London (27-13-2), while Luke Evangelista and Max McCue also scored.

Chad Yetman and Brendan Sellan scored for the Otters (19-16-8).

---

PETES 9 ICEDOGS 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Declan Chisholm, Nick Robertson and Zach Gallant each scored twice as the Petes raced past Niagara.

Mason McTavish, John Parker-Jones and Jack York also scored for Peterborough (28-13-3).

Oliver Castleman and Cameron Snow scored for the IceDogs (16-21-5).

---

SPITFIRES 5 SPIRIT 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Pasquale Zito's goal early in the second period was the winner as the Spitfires downed Saginaw.

Wyatt Johnston, Egor Afanasyev, Kyle McDonald and Curtis Douglas also scored for Windsor (27-9-5).

Davis Codd, Ryan Suzuki and Mason Millman scored for the Spirit (27-13-4).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2020.