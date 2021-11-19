OHL: Othmann has two goals, assist in Flint win over Erie

FLINT, Mich. — Brennan Othmann had two goals and an assist to lead the Flint Firebirds 6-2 over the Erie Otters in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday.

Sahil Panwar, Riley Piercey, Braeden Kressler, and Coulson Pitre also scored for the Firebirds, who led 2-1 before rattling off three straight goals.

Owain Johnston and Cameron Lowe scored for the Otter, while Marshall Nicholls stopped 35 shots.

Flint netminder Luke Cavallin turned aside 35 shots.

---

FRONTENACS 5, PETES 3

KINGSTON, Ont. -- Jordan Frasca had a pair of goals and an assist in Kingston's win over Peterborough.

Francesco Arcuri got the game-winner in the third period, while Shane Wright and Maddox Callens, into an empty net, also scored.

Kingston goalie Leevi Merilainen had 20 saves in the win, while Michael Simpson stopped 29 shots for Peterborough.

---

STEELHEADS 3, COLTS 0

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Roman Basran stopped all 26 shots for his second OHL shutout as the Steelheads extended their point streak to nine games with a win over Barrie.

Zakary Lavoie, Luke Misa and Max Dodig were the goalscorers.

Matteo Lalama stopped 25 shots for Barrie.

The victory moved Mississauga into a third-place tie with Hamilton in the Eastern Conference.

---

WOLVES 4, 67'S 2

SUDBURY, Ont. -- Quentin Musty scored twice, including the game-winner, in Sudbury's victory over Ottawa.

Evan Konyen and Kocha Delic also scored for the Wolves.

Derek Smyth and Cameron Tolnai had Ottawa's goals.

Mitchell Weeks stopped 22 shots for Sudbury, while Ottawa's goalie Will Cranley turned aside 30 shots.

---

ATTACK 3, STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. -- Sam Sedley scored the winner in a shootout to lift Owen Sound to a victory over Guelph.

William Portokalis and Servac Petrovsky, with the tying goal at 19:03 in the third period, also scored for the Attack.

Sasha Pastujov and Danny Zhilkin scored for the Storm.

Nick Chenard made 32 saves, including two in the shootout, for Owen Sound, while Jacob Oster stopped 23 shots.

---

SPIRIT 6, RANGERS 4

KITCHENER, Ont. -- Camaryn Baber scored a hat trick and Saginaw rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat Kitchener.

Josh Bloom scored twice, while Roberto Mancini added one.

Mitchell Martin had two goals for the Rangers, while Arber Xhekaj and Reid Valade also scored.

Saginaw's goalie Andrew Oke stopped 22 shots, while Pavel Cajan made 23 saves.

---

STING 4, KNIGHTS 2

LONDON, Ont. -- Nolan Dann, Ty Voit, Ryan Mast and Brayden Guy scored to lead Sarnia over the Knights.

Liam Gilmartin and Ruslan Gazizov had London's two goals.

Sarnia outshot London 30-14, with Anson Thornton making 12 saves. Brett Brochu stopped 21 shots while Owen Flores turned aside five for London.

---

BATTALION 4, GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. -- Tnias Mathurin had a goal and assist to lead North Bay over the Generals.

Kyle Jackson scored the game-winner, Matvey Petrov got the insurance goal, and Dalyn Wakely also scored for the Battalion.

The Generals' goals came from Ryan Gagnier and Calum Ritchie.

Dom DiVincentiis stopped 24 shots for North Bay, while Oshawa netminder Patrick Leaver made 34 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2021.