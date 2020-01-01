OSHAWA, Ont. — Joseph Garreffa and Jack Quinn had two goals apiece as the Ottawa 67's downed the Oshawa Generals 5-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

The 67's have now won 14 straight games.

Quinn put away the eventual winner 6:06 into the second period then added an empty-net goal with 1:09 to play.

Cameron Tolnai also scored for Ottawa (27-6-0), while Cedrick Andree made 28 saves for the win.

Brett Neumann and Brett Harrison replied for Oshawa (18-12-4).

Zachary Paputsakis stopped 36 shots in net for the Generals.

The 67's were 1 for 2 on the power play and Oshawa went 1 for 7 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2020.