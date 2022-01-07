OHL postpones two games, reschedules another due to COVID-19 protocol

TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League has postponed two games and rescheduled another due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Saginaw Spirit.

The league postponed Saginaw's games Friday at Sarnia and Saturday against visiting Flint.

Meanwhile, Flint's game at Sarnia has been moved up from Jan. 19 to Saturday.

The OHL has postponed 45 games so far this year due to capacity limits in Ontario and outbreaks on teams due to the spread of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant. Some of those games have since been rescheduled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.