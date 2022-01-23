20m ago
OHL postpones two regular-season games from Sunday schedule
The Ontario Hockey League postponed two games from its Sunday schedule. The Windsor Spitfires-Kitchener Rangers game was postponed due to COVID--19 protocols affecting the Spitfires. And the Hamilton Bulldogs-Barrie Colts contest was postponed due to a non-COVID related illness affecting the Bulldogs.
The Canadian Press
The league said both games will be played at a later date.
