OHL Roundup: Varga, Gaidamak score two each in 67's victory

OSHAWA, Ont. — The Ottawa 67's scored four times in the second period, connected twice on the power play and ultimately won a high-scoring OHL contest 7-5 over the Oshawa Generals on Sunday.

Adam Varga and Vsevolod Gaidamak scored two goals apiece for Ottawa (10-5-1), which remains first in the East Division. Cameron Tolnai, Dylan Robinson and Vinzenz Rohrer also scored.

Ryan Stepien had a goal and three assists, and Ty Tullio had three points (one goal, two assists) for the Generals, which are third in the East with a 7-5-3 record.

Ottawa's Will Cranley made 30 saves while Oshawa's Patrick Leaver stopped 31 shots in defeat.

The 67's were 2 for 3 on the power play. The Generals went 3 for 6.

Ottawa scored four times in the second period – including two from Varga – to take a 5-2 lead going into the third.

---

BATTALION 4 WOLVES 0

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Ty Nelson scored twice, Brandon Coe had three assists and Joe Vrbetic stopped all 14 shots for North Bay (9-6-1) over Sudbury (6-9-1).

---

RANGERS 2 SPIRIT 1

SAGINAW, Mich. – Arber Xhekaj and Jacob LeBlanc scored for Kitchener (8-7-0) and Pavel Cajan made 29 saves. Davis Codd scored the lone goal for Saginaw (6-5-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2021.