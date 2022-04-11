OHL Roundup: LeBlanc's winner leads Rangers to 3-2 win over Otters

ERIE, Pa. — Andrew LeBlanc had the game-winning goal and added an assist as the Kitchener Rangers edged the Erie Otters 3-2 in Ontario Hockey League action Monday.

Adam Zidlicky and Reid Valade also scored for Kitchener.

Daniel D'Amato and Carey Terrance scored for Erie.

Pavel Cajan made 36 saves for the Rangers, while Nolan Lalonde stopped 29 shots for the Otters.

Erie was 0-for-4 on the power play, while Kitchener was shut out on its only opportunity with the man advantage.

With the win, the Rangers (30-30-5) clinched seventh place in the Western Conference and are now locked into a first-round playoff series with the London Knights.

Erie (26-35-4) remained a point back of Sarnia for the conference's final playoff spot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022.