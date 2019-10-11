LONDON, Ont. — Barret Kirwin scored his second goal of the night 58 seconds into overtime as the Owen Sound Attack defeated the London Knights 5-4 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Ethan Burroughs, Kaleb Pearson and Deni Goure also scored for the Attack (5-2-1).

Mack Guzda made 47 saves for the win in net.

Alec Regula, Cole Tymkin, Jonathan Gruden and Matvey Guskov supplied the offence for the Knights (3-2-1).

Jordan Kooy combined with Brett Brochu for 21 saves for London.

Owen Sound could not score on its three power plays and the Knights were 3 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

FRONTENACS 4 ICEDOGS 3 (OT)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Shane Wright scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the Frontenacs edged Niagara.

Dennis Golovatchev and Vitali Pinchuk had regulation time goals for Kingston (1-4-2).

Mason Howard, Dakota Betts and Philip Tomasino scored for the IceDogs (3-2-3).

---

67'S 6 STEELHEADS 1

OTTAWA — Graeme Clarke had a pair of goals as the 67's routed Mississauga.

Mitchell Hoelscher had the eventual winner for Ottawa (5-3-0) at 15:11 of the second period. Kevin Bahl, Teddy Sawyer and Alec Belanger also scored.

James Hardie was the lone scorer for the Steelheads (2-5-0).

---

BULLDOGS 4 OTTERS 1

ERIE, Pa. — Arthur Kaliyev scored four times as Hamilton beat the Otters.

Kaliyev registered the game winning goal for the Bulldogs (3-5-0) at 7:57 of the second period.

Chad Yetman had the only goal for Erie (4-4-0).

---

GENERALS 5 WOLVES 4

SUDBURY, Ont. — Brett Neumann struck twice as Oshawa slipped past the Wolves.

Ty Tullio put away the power-play winner at the 18:49 mark of the third period for the Generals (9-0-0), while Allan McShane and Nico Gross also scored.

Kalle Loponen scored twice for Sudbury (5-3-0), while Shane Bulitka and Jack Thompson added goals of their own.

---

PETES 6 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Nick Robertson and Liam Kirk had two goals apiece as Peterborough doubled the Sting 6-3.

Mason McTavish and Brady Hinz had the other goals for the Petes (6-2-0).

Sean Josling, Theo Hill and Brayden Guy replied for Sarnia (0-6-0).

---

GREYHOUNDS 7 STORM 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Rory Kerins struck twice as Sault Ste. Marie skated past the Storm.

Tanner Dickinson, Marc Boudreau, Jaromir Pytlik, Jacob LeGuerrier and Cole MacKay also scored for the Greyhounds (5-2-0).

Cam Hillis had the only Guelph (2-2-2) goal.

---

RANGERS 3 SPITFIRES 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jesse Fishman's goal 6:24 into the first period was the eventual winner as the Rangers downed Windsor.

Riley Damiani and Liam Hawel also scored for the Rangers (4-1-3).

Jean-Luc Foudy scored for the Spitfires (4-3-1).